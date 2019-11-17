Imports of Hair, Synthetics & Waste Materials in the United States increased to 83.29 USD Million in September from 82 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Hair, Synthetics & Waste Materials in the United States averaged 49.11 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 151.06 USD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 9.99 USD Million in March of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Hair, Synthetics & Waste Materials.

