Imports of Home Entertainment Eqp. in the United States decreased to 2473.57 USD Million in September from 2627.82 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Home Entertainment Eqp. in the United States averaged 2552.78 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 4584.51 USD Million in June of 2008 and a record low of 915.74 USD Million in May of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Home Entertainment Eqp.

