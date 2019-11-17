Imports of Household Goods in the United States decreased to 16100.08 USD Million in September from 16930.50 USD Million in August of 2019. Imports of Household Goods in the United States averaged 7545.68 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 18387.13 USD Million in December of 2017 and a record low of 1453.82 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Household Goods.

