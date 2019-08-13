Imports of Live Animals Sitc in the United States decreased to 212 USD Million in June from 251 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Live Animals Sitc in the United States averaged 195.36 USD Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 418 USD Million in November of 2014 and a record low of 75 USD Million in June of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Live Animals Sitc.

