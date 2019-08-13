Imports of Paper Base Stocks in the United States decreased to 272.67 USD Million in June from 290.64 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Paper Base Stocks in the United States averaged 253.74 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 440.55 USD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 140.29 USD Million in October of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Paper Base Stocks.

Read Full Story