Imports of Plastic Materials in the United States decreased to 1496.73 USD Million in June from 1504.85 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Plastic Materials in the United States averaged 817.58 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 1683 USD Million in October of 2018 and a record low of 163.14 USD Million in September of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Plastic Materials.

