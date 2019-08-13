Imports of Pleasure Boats & Motors in the United States increased to 334.28 USD Million in June from 307.58 USD Million in May of 2019. Imports of Pleasure Boats & Motors in the United States averaged 174.21 USD Million from 1989 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 451.27 USD Million in January of 2015 and a record low of 39.24 USD Million in June of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Pleasure Boats & Motors.

