United States Imports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis)

Imports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 9248.48 USD Million in January from 8763.07 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Other Parts & Accessories (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 5086.21 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 9862.06 USD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 1561.68 USD Million in March of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Other Parts & Accessories.

