United States Imports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis)

Imports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 922.78 USD Million in January from 969.73 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Paper & Paper Base Stocks (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 964.88 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1243.50 USD Million in August of 2006 and a record low of 628.05 USD Million in January of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Paper & Paper Base Stocks.

