United States Imports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census Basis)

Imports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 12762.27 USD Million in January from 12133.34 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis (Census in the United States averaged 7112.72 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 13619.06 USD Million in December of 2018 and a record low of 2199.39 USD Million in March of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Parts, Engines, Bodies & Chassis.

