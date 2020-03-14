United States Imports – Passenger Cars, New & Used (Census Basis)

Imports – Passenger Cars, New & Used (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 12579.67 USD Million in January from 13687.35 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Passenger Cars, New & Used (Census Basis in the United States averaged 9122.46 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 15946.30 USD Million in January of 2017 and a record low of 3207.45 USD Million in August of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Passenger Cars, New & Used.

