United States Imports – Recreational Eqp. & Mats. (Census Basis)

Imports – Recreational Eqp. & Mats. (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 3937.66 USD Million in January from 4041.97 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Recreational Eqp. & Mats. (Census Basis) in the United States averaged 2881.83 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 4870.10 USD Million in July of 2019 and a record low of 933.25 USD Million in March of 1991. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Recreational Eqp. & Mats.

