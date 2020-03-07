United States Imports – Spacecraft, Engines & Parts (Census Basis)

Imports – Spacecraft, Engines & Parts (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 6 USD Million in January from 5.29 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Spacecraft, Engines & Parts (Census Basi in the United States averaged 8.65 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 115.58 USD Million in December of 2017 and a record low of 0.04 USD Million in January of 1995. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Spacecraft, Engines & Parts.

