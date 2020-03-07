United States Imports – Specialized Mining & Oil Processing Eqp. (Census)

Imports – Specialized Mining & Oil Processing Eqp. (Census) in the United States increased to 87 USD Million in January from 83.07 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Specialized Mining & Oil Processing Eqp. in the United States averaged 44.43 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 106.51 USD Million in March of 2007 and a record low of 11.50 USD Million in January of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Specialized Mining & Oil Processing Eq.

