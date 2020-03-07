United States Imports – Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Gear (Census Basis)

Imports – Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Gear (Census Basis) in the United States decreased to 1095 USD Million in January from 1099.65 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Gear (Censu in the United States averaged 620.66 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1218.93 USD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 258.69 USD Million in January of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Sporting Apparel, Footwear & Gear.

