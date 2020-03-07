United States Imports – Steelmaking & Ferroalloying Mtls. (Census)

Imports – Steelmaking & Ferroalloying Mtls. (Census) in the United States increased to 700 USD Million in January from 549.50 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Steelmaking & Ferroalloying Mtls. (Censu in the United States averaged 417.77 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 1213.75 USD Million in August of 2008 and a record low of 5.37 USD Million in March of 2015. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Steelmaking & Ferroalloying Mtls.

