United States Imports – Stone, Sand, Cement & Lime (Census Basis)

Imports – Stone, Sand, Cement & Lime (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 539 USD Million in January from 528.07 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Stone, Sand, Cement & Lime (Census Basis in the United States averaged 312.61 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 597.85 USD Million in September of 2018 and a record low of 66.75 USD Million in February of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Stone, Sand, Cement & Lime.

