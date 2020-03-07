United States Imports – Sulfur & Nonmetallic Minerals (Census Basis)

Imports – Sulfur & Nonmetallic Minerals (Census Basis) in the United States increased to 103 USD Million in January from 95.42 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Sulfur & Nonmetallic Minerals (Census Ba in the United States averaged 76.19 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 215.22 USD Million in August of 2008 and a record low of 30.24 USD Million in May of 1993. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Sulfur & Nonmetallic Minerals.

