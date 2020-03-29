Jobless Claims 4-week Average in the United States increased to 998.25 Thousand in March 21 from 232.50 Thousand in the previous week. Jobless Claims 4-week Average in the United States averaged 350.71 Thousand from 1967 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 998.25 Thousand in March of 2020 and a record low of 179 Thousand in May of 1969. This page provides – United States Jobless Claims 4-week Average- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

