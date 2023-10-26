Non Defense Capital Goods Orders Ex Aircraft in the United States decreased to 0.60 percent in September from 1.10 percent in August of 2023. Non Defense Capital Goods Orders Ex Aircraft in the United States averaged 0.25 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 9.50 percent in May of 2010 and a record low of -10.80 percent in January of 2009. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Non Defense Capital Goods Orders Ex Aircraft.

