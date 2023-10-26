PCE Prices QoQ in the United States increased to 2.90 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from 2.50 percent in the second quarter of 2023. PCE Prices QoQ in the United States averaged 3.15 percent from 1947 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 13.30 percent in the first quarter of 1951 and a record low of -6.20 percent in the fourth quarter of 2008. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Prices measure the changes in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers for the purpose of consumption. Prices are weighted according to total expenditure per item. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States PCE Prices QoQ.

