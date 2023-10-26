Pending Home Sales in the United States decreased 11 percent in September of 2023 over the same month in the previous year. Pending Home Sales in the United States averaged -0.40 percent from 2002 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 52.40 percent in April of 2021 and a record low of -36.80 percent in October of 2022. The Pending Home Sales Index, a leading indicator of housing activity, measures housing contract activity, and is based on signed real estate contracts for existing single-family homes, condos and co-ops. When a seller accepts a sales contract on a property, it is recorded into a Multiple Listing Service (MLS) as a “pending home sale.” The majority of pending home sales become home sale transactions, typically one to two months later. The National Association of Realtors collects pending home sales data from MLSs and large brokers. Altogether, data from over 100 MLSs & 60 large brokers is received providing a large sample size covering 50% of the existing home sales sample. This is equal to 20 percent of all transactions. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States Pending Home Sales – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story