Real Consumer Spending in the United States increased to 4 percent in the third quarter of 2023 from 0.80 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Real Consumer Spending in the United States averaged 3.35 percent from 1950 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 40.50 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and a record low of -30.20 percent in the second quarter of 2020. In the United States, personal consumption expenditure (PCE) is the primary measure of consumer spending in the U.S. economy. It is the National Income and Product Account (NIPA) final-demand component that measures the value of the goods and services purchased by, or on the behalf of, persons who reside in the United States. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Real Consumer Spending QoQ.

