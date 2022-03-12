Rent Inflation in the United States increased to 4.74 percent in February from 4.36 percent in January of 2022. Rent Inflation in the United States averaged 4.13 Percent from 1954 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 20.85 Percent in June of 1980 and a record low of -0.73 Percent in April of 2010. Rent inflation in the United States accounts for 32 percent of the consumer price index. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Rent Inflation.

