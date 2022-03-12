Services Inflation in the United States increased to 4.80 percent in February from 4.58 percent in January of 2022. Services Inflation in the United States averaged 4.40 Percent from 1950 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 18.09 Percent in June of 1980 and a record low of 0.57 Percent in February of 2010. In the United States services inflation accounts for 57% of a consumer price index. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Services Inflation.

