United States Single Family Home Prices

Single Family Home Prices in the United States increased to 353900 USD in October from 352800 USD in September of 2021. Single Family Home Prices in the United States averaged 127056.19 USD from 1968 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 363300 USD in June of 2021 and a record low of 19700 USD in January of 1968. This page provides – United States Existing Single Family Home Prices- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

