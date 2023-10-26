Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Stocks in the United States remained unchanged at 351274 Thousand Barrels in October 20 from 351274 Thousand Barrels in the previous week. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Stocks in the United States averaged 586339.58 Thousand Barrels from 1977 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 726617 Thousand Barrels in January of 2010 and a record low of 2646 Thousand Barrels in October of 1977. In the United States, Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Stocks refers to the US ending stocks of crude oil in Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Stocks.

