United States Total Gross External Debt

External Debt in the United States increased to 20006050 USD Million in the first quarter of 2019 from 19765887 USD Million in the fourth quarter of 2018. External Debt in the United States averaged 14361434.31 USD Million from 2003 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 20006050 USD Million in the first quarter of 2019 and a record low of 6570168 USD Million in the second quarter of 2003. In the United States, Net International Investment Position is the difference between a country’s external financial assets and liabilities. This page provides – United States Net International Investment Position – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

