Total Rigs in the United States increased to 569 in November 26 from 563 in the previous week. Total Rigs in the United States averaged 1521.43 from 1950 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 4530 in December of 1981 and a record low of 244 in August of 2020. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Total Rigs.

Read Full Story