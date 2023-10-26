Wholesale Inventories in the United States decreased 0 percent in September of 2023 over the previous month. Wholesale Inventories in the United States averaged 0.42 percent from 1992 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 2.80 percent in February of 2022 and a record low of -1.90 percent in March of 2009. The Wholesale Inventories are the stock of unsold goods held by wholesalers. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. A high inventory points to economic slowdown in the US, while a low reading points to a stronger growth. This page provides – United States Wholesale Inventories – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

