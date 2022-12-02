The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as the nation’s job growth exceeded expectations in November, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates in coming months.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Upbeat Jobs Data Lifts U.S. Dollar - December 2, 2022
- U.S. Employment Jumps By 263,00 Jobs In November, More Than Expected - December 2, 2022
- German Exports Fall Further Raising Risk Of Recession - December 2, 2022