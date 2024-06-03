US construction spending shrunk unexpectedly in April amid declines in both private and public construction, preliminary data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed Monday. Construction spending dipped 0.1 percent to $2,099.0 billion from the revised estimate of $2,101.5 billion in March. Spending was expected to grow 0.2 percent after a 0.2 percent decrease in March.
