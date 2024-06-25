Consumer confidence in the U.S. eased slightly in June as households’ economic expectations eroded, survey data from the Conference Board showed Tuesday. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index fell to 100.4 from 101.3 in May. Economists had expected a reading of 100.
