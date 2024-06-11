U.S. small business sentiment increased for a second month in a row in May to reach its highest level thus far this year, but the uncertainty perception rose to its highest in three-and-a-half years ahead of the general election, and inflation remained the main worry for business owners, results of a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday.
