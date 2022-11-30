The United States will co-host the second Summit for Democracy during March 29-30, 2023, with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia. This diverse group of co-hosts underscores the universal desire for accountable, transparent, and rights-respecting governance. Building on the first Summit for Democracy held in December 2021, this gathering will demonstrate how democracies deliver
