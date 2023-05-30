Eurozone bank lending growth weakened further in April reflecting the transmission of the European Central Bank’s tight monetary policy and signaled weak economic growth.
Data published by the ECB on Tuesday showed that credit to euro area residents grew at a slower pace of 1.5 percent in April from a year ago, while credit to general government dropped 0.9 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Weak Bank Lending Damps Eurozone Growth Prospects - May 30, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Hits 6-Month Low - May 30, 2023
- Swiss Economy Rebounds In Q1 - May 30, 2023