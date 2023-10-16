Safe haven demand for the U.S Dollar following the Middle east conflict boosted the greenback’s fortunes in the beginning of the week spanning October 9 to October 13. The less-than-expected cooling in the consumer price inflation in the U.S. further bolstered the Dollar.
