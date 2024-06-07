The strong set of employment figures released on Friday have sent market expectations for Fed rate cuts lower as the data pointed to a strong labor market and the increase in wages could add to the stickiness of inflation. Non-farm payroll employment surged by 272,000 jobs in May, data from the Labor Department showed Friday. Economists had forecast employment growth of about 185,000 jobs.
