Amid strict restrictions to contain the pandemic, China’s retail sales logged a bigger-than-expected sharp fall in November and industrial production growth slowed markedly, reflecting disruptions to economic activity in many parts of the country and weak foreign demand, and raised concerns on the ability of Beijing to achieve its official growth target of around 5.5 percent for this year.
