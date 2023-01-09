Germany’s industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November, underpinned by higher output of energy-intensive industries, but the weaker rate of growth suggest the biggest euro area economy slid into a mild recession in the final three months of 2022. Industrial production grew 0.2 percent from October, when output decreased a revised 0.4 percent, Destatis reported.
