Germany industrial production dropped only slightly in October despite the sharp weakness in energy-intensive sectors, signaling a less severe economic downturn at the end of the year. Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in October, slower than the expected fall of 0.6 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Will Germany Avoid A Recession On Industrial Resilience? - December 7, 2022
- UK House Prices Fall Most In Over 14 Years Amid Cost Of Living Crisis, Recession Worries - December 7, 2022
- China Exports & Imports Hurt By Zero Covid Policy, Weaker Demand - December 7, 2022