Ever since the Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced on November 30, a commitment to moderate interest rate increases, markets have been jolted by a series of data releases that threatened to jeopardize the Fed’s intentions. Will the U.S. CPI data due on Tuesday be the next to weaken the Fed’s resolve?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Residential Construction Outlook Bleak, Ifo Survey Finds - December 12, 2022
- UK GDP Growth Masks Recession Ahead Of BoE Rate Hike - December 12, 2022
- Will U.S. CPI Weaken Fed’s Resolve To Slow Rate Hikes? - December 12, 2022