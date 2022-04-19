World Bank Downgrades Global Growth Outlook On Ukraine War

The World Bank has lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year citing the impact of the war in Ukraine, World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday.
The global growth outlook was reduced to 3.2 percent from 4.1 percent, Malpass told reporters in a conference call. The downgrade largely reflects the weaknesses seen in Europe and central Asia, which cover Russia and Ukraine, h
