China’s strict zero-covid policy took the economic growth to one of the weakest in decades, but the lifting of stringent measures over December is widely expected to boost industrial production, exports and retail sales in the new year. The second largest economy grew only 3.0 percent in 2022, marking the weakest expansion in decades, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tu
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Zero Covid Policy Damps China 2022 GDP Growth - January 17, 2023
- Japanese Govt. To Present Nominees For BoJ Top Jobs On February 10 - January 17, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due - January 17, 2023