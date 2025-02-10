Dallas, TX, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oberheiden P.C. announces that former Kentucky Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will join the firm on February 1, 2025.

The Honorable Daniel Cameron brings extensive experience and a strong track record of effective Republican leadership to Oberheiden P.C., having served as the 51st Attorney General of Kentucky from 2020 to 2024. Mr. Cameron was also the Republican candidate for Kentucky governor in 2023 before conceding the race to the incumbent candidate. At Oberheiden P.C., Mr. Cameron will rely on his expertise and insights to advise select clients in governmental affairs and other high-profile matters.

“A Proven Record of Republican Leadership”

Before being elected as Kentucky’s 51st Attorney General, Mr. Cameron served for three years as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, during which time he played an integral role in the confirmation of several conservative federal judges. During his campaign for Attorney General in 2019, Mr. Cameron received nearly 58% of the vote, resulting in him becoming the Commonwealth’s first Republican Attorney General since 1948.

“We are privileged to welcome the Honorable Daniel Cameron to our firm,” says founding attorney Nick Oberheiden, PhD. “His experience in both state and federal government and his proven record of leadership within the Republican party will serve as invaluable assets to many of our clients going forward.”

In his role at Oberheiden P.C., Mr. Cameron will focus on providing strategic consulting to the firm’s high-profile clients in governmental and legislative matters.

About Oberheiden P.C.

Comprised of former high-level government officials and Justice Department prosecutors, Oberheiden P.C. represents businesses, professionals, and organizations in complex and sensitive investigations as well as in litigation matters involving federal laws and regulations.

For more information, visit https://federal-lawyer.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/former-kentucky-attorney-general-daniel-cameron-to-join-oberheiden-p-c/