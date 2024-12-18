ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortis Inc. (“Fortis” or the “Corporation”) (TSX/NYSE: FTS), a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, joined Wataynikaneyap Power and its 24 First Nations partners in celebrating the construction of the Wataynikaneyap Power transmission system at a gathering in Thunder Bay last week.

The transmission system, which includes 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines and 22 substations, will connect 17 remote First Nations in Northwestern Ontario to the provincial power grid. This $1.9 billion megaproject was led by Wataynikaneyap Power, a regulated transmission company majority-owned by 24 First Nations in partnership with Fortis and other private investors.

“Last week, we celebrated not only a milestone in this historic grid connection project but also the strong bonds of friendship and trust we built with our First Nations partners,” said David Hutchens, President and CEO of Fortis. “This project is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to a brighter future for all, providing reliable and affordable energy as the backbone of social and economic prosperity today and for future generations.”

The project was made possible by a unique partnership with Fortis Inc. in which First Nations maintained majority ownership. By transferring knowledge and operational expertise, Fortis envisions that First Nations will operate and maintain the utility. In 25 years, the First Nations will have the right to own 100% of the transmission system—an unprecedented model of Indigenous ownership in Canadian infrastructure.

“This milestone marks the achievement of First Nations working together tirelessly for 35 years to connect the communities to the transmission grid,” said Margaret Kenequanash, CEO of Wataynikaneyap Power. “Owning infrastructure in our Homelands and building a solid foundation for future generation has been a success, and it must continue. This accomplishment is based on the collective vision and direction of all the 24 First Nations working together and supported by their partner Fortis.”

These communities previously relied on expensive and environmentally unsustainable diesel generators already at capacity. Reliable power will open opportunities for growth and development, including new housing and infrastructure.

The Ontario and Canadian governments provided essential support and funding for the development and construction of the transmission system.

“We have delivered a meaningful achievement for Indigenous families and communities across the North,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Electrification. “Our government is committed to improving the quality of life and local economy for some of the most remote First Nation communities. Indigenous communities will now benefit from new housing, jobs, and educational opportunities for the next generation.”

Hatch served as the project’s owner’s engineer, while Valard Construction built all three phases of the project. Opiikapawiin Services led engagement, skills development, and community readiness services for Wataynikaneyap Power.

“Opiikapawiin Services has conducted 55 training programs since 2017, integrating Indigenous Knowledge and Land-Based Learning with modern Western training methodologies,” said Lucie Edwards, CEO of Opiikapawiin Services. “It is inspiring to see First Nations youth advance their skills, knowledge, and talents through these training programs, contributing to a stronger future for their communities.”

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2023 revenue of $12 billion and total assets of $70 billion as at September 30, 2024. The Corporation’s 9,600 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, ten U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedarplus.ca, or www.sec.gov.

