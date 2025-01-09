Lake Charles, Louisiana resort converted to a Jellystone Park location

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Four Points RV Resorts is adding a fifth Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort franchise to its portfolio. Four Points recently acquired LeBleu Lakes RV Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and is converting it to a Jellystone Park Camp-Resort for the 2025 season.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

The Yogi Bear-themed Camp-Resort will open with about 200 campsites in time for Memorial Day and will eventually grow to more than 350 sites. Four Points is planning a series of major improvements.

“We’re excited to transform this park into a truly great campground and add it to our growing portfolio of Jellystone Park locations across the country,” said Four Points CEO Sean Vidrine.

Four Points owns and operates seven campgrounds, including four Jellystone Park locations in four states. The company’s Yogi Bear-themed Camp-Resorts are located in Bloomington, Ind.; Mansfield, Penn.; Monticello, Iowa; and Pittsfield, Ill.

Vidrine said the addition of a Jellystone Park location to Lake Charles is especially sweet because he grew up in Lake Charles and has his corporate headquarters there. “After all these years, we finally have a Jellystone Park in my hometown,” he said.

“We are refurbishing all of the park’s water features, including its swimming pool, water slides, and splashground,” Vidrine said. He added “We’re also adding a new resort-style pool with a tanning deck and a floating obstacle course in the lake along with other amenities such as pedal boats and paddleboards.”

Four Points is also planning to refurbish the campground’s miniature golf course and remodel the park store as well as the park’s 11 cabins.

“We will also resurface all of the roads and upgrade all of the water, sewer and electrical connections,” Vidrine said, adding that all of these improvements are expected to be completed before the park reopens as a Jellystone Park in the Spring.

Additional information regarding the new location’s offerings and theme weekend schedule and a reservation link can be found at JellystoneLakeCharles.com.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

