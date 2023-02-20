This was largely on low return given by the Indian equities and exodus of foreign money from the domestic stock market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs’ investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion - February 20, 2023
- Kotak Institutional Equities’ Sanjeev Prasad’s Market Outlook & Top Stock And Sectoral Picks - February 20, 2023
- Sensex, Nifty climb in initial trade on firm Asian equities - February 19, 2023