Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreedomPay, a leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, was announced as the recipient of the Advocate of the Year Award at Perform, presented by Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), a leader in AI-powered observability and security.

The Perform Advocate of the Year Award recognizes a company that demonstrates exceptional commitment to partnering with Dynatrace and sharing valuable insights with the broader community, particularly in the realm of AI observability. FreedomPay’s advocacy highlights how Dynatrace helps businesses navigate the challenges of AI, providing crucial insights into model performance, cost optimization, and responsible AI governance.

FreedomPay has been instrumental in showcasing the value of Dynatrace for organizations embracing AI. With multiple strategic partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America to simplify and expand global payment gateway solutions, FreedomPay understands the complexities of modern commerce and the fundamental role of observability in ensuring seamless and secure transactions.

“We are honored to receive the Advocate of the Year Award at Perform 2025,” said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. “This recognition underscores the value of our partnership with Dynatrace and our shared commitment to driving innovation in observability.”

FreedomPay’s success with Dynatrace includes an 80% reduction in meantime to resolution, a 50% improvement in transaction speed, and enhanced security for sensitive financial data. These achievements demonstrate the tangible benefits of intelligent observability and security for FreedomPay’s customers, leading to improved compliance, enhanced security, and reduced operational costs, all essential benefits in the complex world of AI-driven payments.

“As AI continues to reshape the payments landscape, FreedomPay’s advocacy for Dynatrace is invaluable,” said Matthias Dollentz-Scharer, Chief Customer Officer at Dynatrace. “FreedomPay understands the critical role of observability in unlocking the full potential of AI while mitigating risks. We’re proud to name them as our Advocate of the Year.”

FreedomPay remains at the forefront of innovation in the payments industry, constantly pushing boundaries to deliver exceptional commerce solutions. The company’s partnership with Dynatrace reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and empowering merchants worldwide.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. Learn more at www.freedompay.com

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

