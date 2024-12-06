HOUSTON, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions that address distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, today announced updates to its public filing procedures.

On December 4, 2024, Freight Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) determined that it no longer satisfied the definition of “foreign private issuer” under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). As a result, the Company has begun filing Current Reports on Form 8-K with the SEC as if it were a fully domestic U.S. company, and will commence filing Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (beginning with the period ending March 31, 2024) and Annual Reports on Form 10-K (beginning with the annual report for fiscal year 2024), as well as proxy statements with respect to meetings of shareholders.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless OTR B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; and Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide. Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

